United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Barclays

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised United Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.45.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,174,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,392 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in United Airlines by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after buying an additional 51,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,392,000 after buying an additional 80,601 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in United Airlines by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 985,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after acquiring an additional 94,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

