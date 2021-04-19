United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives €39.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €40.07 ($47.14).

UTDI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

UTDI stock traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during trading on Friday, hitting €34.00 ($40.00). The stock had a trading volume of 202,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.60. United Internet has a 1-year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1-year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

