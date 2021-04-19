United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $246.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $246.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 25.03% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on URI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.
NYSE:URI opened at $328.14 on Monday. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $341.00. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
