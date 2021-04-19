United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $246.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $246.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 25.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on URI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NYSE:URI opened at $328.14 on Monday. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $341.00. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

