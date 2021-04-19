UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $440.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $407.77.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $391.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $369.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $273.25 and a fifty-two week high of $393.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

