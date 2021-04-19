Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Short Interest Up 30.8% in March

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of Uponor Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPNRF opened at $24.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94. Uponor Oyj has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $24.44.

About Uponor Oyj

Uponor Oyj provides plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions Â- Europe, Building Solutions Â- North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including multilayer and flexible pipe, and hygienic control systems, as well as fittings; ceiling, underfloor, and wall heating and cooling systems; room temperature controls; and radiator connection components.

