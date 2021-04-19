Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NYSE UBA opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $726.24 million, a P/E ratio of 81.91 and a beta of 0.99. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

