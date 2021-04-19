Urus (URUS) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Urus has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Urus has a total market cap of $9.31 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for about $19.81 or 0.00036098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00063454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00086856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.96 or 0.00604968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00039404 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

