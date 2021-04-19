Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Gap Down to $25.65

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.65, but opened at $24.91. Utz Brands shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 9,959 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,221,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 17,120.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 807,893 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

