Validity (VAL) Price Down 29.1% Over Last 7 Days

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Validity has a total market cap of $14.36 million and $43,957.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $3.35 or 0.00006098 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Validity has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00021469 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $840.08 or 0.01528442 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,284,916 coins and its circulating supply is 4,282,672 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars.

