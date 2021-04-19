Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 634,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after buying an additional 30,305 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 101,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,124,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,915,000 after acquiring an additional 110,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 81,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 107,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,510. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.