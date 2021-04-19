Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 304,488 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 304,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,113,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February makes up approximately 5.4% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 0.11% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFEB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BFEB traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,410. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $29.98.

