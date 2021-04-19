Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October makes up 1.4% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 105,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 419.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 56,484 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 39,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,819. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.