Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.45. 75,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,571. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.58. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $153.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

