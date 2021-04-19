Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN decreased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $67.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.88. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $75.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

