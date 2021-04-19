Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,337,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $183.76 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $189.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.59.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

