Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $183.76 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $189.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.59.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

