Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $87.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average of $73.57. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $48.71 and a 12 month high of $88.03.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

