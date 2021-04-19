Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Holdings Cut by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 0.8% of Swmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $87.76 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $48.71 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.57.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

