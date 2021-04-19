Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lifted by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.9% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.28. 169,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,595,356. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $46.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

