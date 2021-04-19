Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Down 4.2%

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $21.46. 2,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 355,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VAPO shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a market cap of $553.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of -1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. The company had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $51,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,893.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $171,300 in the last ninety days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Vapotherm by 273.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vapotherm by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Vapotherm by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm Company Profile (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

