Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.45

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 12931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. Analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $147,053.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,299,417.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,666 shares of company stock valued at $7,970,356.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 66.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

