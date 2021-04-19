Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.45

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 12931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. Analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $147,053.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,299,417.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,666 shares of company stock valued at $7,970,356.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 66.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit