Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Veeva Systems worth $53,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,693,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $5,705,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $273.07 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.02 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 127.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

In other news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at $436,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,392 in the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

