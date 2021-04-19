Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,301,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,412,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,911,000 after acquiring an additional 833,987 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after acquiring an additional 789,390 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11,331.4% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 369,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 365,891 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,259,000 after acquiring an additional 238,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.01. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

