Veriti Management LLC Has $267,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $931,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $155.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $161.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.24.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.92.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

