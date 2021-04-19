Veriti Management LLC Has $301,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $54.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

