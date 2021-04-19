Veriti Management LLC Sells 1,081 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

DGX opened at $130.11 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $92.55 and a 12-month high of $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.86.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

