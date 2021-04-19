Veriti Management LLC Sells 122 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at $3,284,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $921,653.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,312.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,501,901.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 397,443 shares of company stock worth $50,498,792 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $129.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $136.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

