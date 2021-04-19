Vertcoin Price Tops $2.16 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 80.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 220.5% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $129.15 million and approximately $33.04 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00003813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,783.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,233.71 or 0.03933726 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.77 or 0.00476847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $952.18 or 0.01676860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $337.95 or 0.00595162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.44 or 0.00555514 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00062584 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.50 or 0.00442907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,654,422 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

