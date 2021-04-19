Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,048 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 420% compared to the average daily volume of 970 call options.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,835. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $12.84.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VSPR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

