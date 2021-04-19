Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 114.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target (up previously from $2,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,303.74.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,313.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,209.71 and a 52 week high of $2,306.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,109.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,857.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

