Vigilant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $20,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $238.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.04 and a 200 day moving average of $212.09. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.25 and a twelve month high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

