Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $24.77 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,048 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 14,397 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 2.2% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $24,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $198.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.06 and its 200 day moving average is $167.31. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

