Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,308 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $163.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.75 and its 200-day moving average is $142.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.82 and a twelve month high of $164.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

