Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$32.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 131.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

VFF stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting C$14.03. 208,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,764. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.41. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of C$4.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.78.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

