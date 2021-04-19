Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$32.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 131.65% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.
VFF stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting C$14.03. 208,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,764. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.41. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of C$4.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.78.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
See Also: Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.