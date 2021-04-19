Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) Short Interest Update

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of VISL opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. Vislink Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.