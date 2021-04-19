Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €244.80 ($288.00).

Several equities analysts have commented on VOW3 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Independent Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

VOW3 stock opened at €245.05 ($288.29) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €215.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €165.23.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Analyst Recommendations for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit