Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

NASDAQ VYGR traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,203. The company has a market capitalization of $166.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

