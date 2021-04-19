Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.
NASDAQ VYGR traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,203. The company has a market capitalization of $166.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $14.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
