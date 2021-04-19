Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VRM. Truist lowered their price target on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vroom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.21.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. Vroom has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $313,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,630.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,488,900 shares of company stock worth $55,484,493 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Vroom by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vroom by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,754,000 after buying an additional 1,002,994 shares during the period. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at $247,937,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vroom by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after buying an additional 107,470 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

