Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 513.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.05% of Vuzix worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vuzix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth about $7,842,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 209,107 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vuzix by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the period. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vuzix Co. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. Vuzix’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VUZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.