Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Short Interest Update

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the March 15th total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Vuzix news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vuzix by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $22.93 on Monday. Vuzix has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 121.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vuzix will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VUZI has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

