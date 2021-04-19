Wagerr (WGR) Price Reaches $0.0949

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $20.58 million and $129,017.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0949 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00021423 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $858.01 or 0.01531380 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 215,435,479 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

