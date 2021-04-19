Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5,169.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 570,186 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 2.0% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $31,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.38. 109,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,381,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

