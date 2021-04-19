Wallington Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $304.79. 310,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,011,830. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.34 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock valued at $407,570,508. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

