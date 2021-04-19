Wallington Asset Management LLC Sells 5,031 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Wallington Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Black Knight by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,898,000 after buying an additional 1,118,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $129,001,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after buying an additional 577,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Black Knight by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,224,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,145,000 after buying an additional 37,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,327,000 after buying an additional 100,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.35.

Shares of Black Knight stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $73.30. 2,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.04.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.