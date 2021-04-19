Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €53.80 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DWNI. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.80 ($55.06).

DWNI opened at €45.13 ($53.09) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €40.04 and a 200-day moving average of €41.91. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

