Warburg Research Reiterates “€97.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.69 ($92.57).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €77.39 ($91.05) on Monday. Daimler has a 1-year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 1-year high of €77.96 ($91.72). The business has a 50-day moving average of €72.51 and a 200-day moving average of €59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.