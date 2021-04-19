Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $705,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ITW opened at $224.03 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $148.66 and a one year high of $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit