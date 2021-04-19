Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $705,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ITW opened at $224.03 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $148.66 and a one year high of $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

