Wedbush Cuts Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target to $13.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.35. 235,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,662,121. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $260,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nikola by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after acquiring an additional 106,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,576,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nikola by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 42,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

