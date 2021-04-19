Wedbush Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $27.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BBBY. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.46.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $42,493,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $30,567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after buying an additional 1,039,105 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

