Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

